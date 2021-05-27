ANL 31.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.15%)
ASC 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.01%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.73%)
AVN 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-12.43%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.67%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
EPCL 49.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.27%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
HUBC 77.79 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
HUMNL 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (9.35%)
JSCL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.34%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
MLCF 45.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.12%)
PRL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PTC 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.2%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.1%)
SNGP 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.98%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.27%)
UNITY 45.67 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.26%)
WTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (17.68%)
BR100 5,116 Increased By ▲ 33.28 (0.65%)
BR30 26,728 Increased By ▲ 223.33 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,040 Increased By ▲ 327.43 (0.7%)
KSE30 19,224 Increased By ▲ 138.29 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Business Recorder Logo
May 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,911

  • Support is at $1,886, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,864-$1,877 range. On the daily chart, gold seems to be rising towards the peak of a wave B at $1,959.01, as it has broken a falling trendline and a key resistance at $1,874.
Reuters 27 May 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,911 per ounce, as suggested by a projection analysis.

The metal is riding on a wave C from $1,808.44. Based on the length of the preceding wave a from $1,755.81, this wave may extend into $1,932-$1,953 range.

Support is at $1,886, a break below which could cause a fall into $1,864-$1,877 range. On the daily chart, gold seems to be rising towards the peak of a wave B at $1,959.01, as it has broken a falling trendline and a key resistance at $1,874.

The metal has to break resistance at $1,921 before rising towards $1,959. Given that it has never experienced a decent correction on the rise from the April 29 low of $1,755.81, it may fail to break $1,921 in its first attempt and start a correction thereafter.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Silver Asian Gold Trade Spot gold gold price

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,911

Nepra censures Discos, recommends privatisation

‘Out-of-court settlement with TCC is still not out of question’

EU wants more from Big Tech against disinformation

BRIndex100 keeps rising: PSX sees historic volume of over 1bn shares

WhatsApp sues India govt

Sehat Cards to ensure full health coverage: PM

Ecnec approves 10 projects worth over Rs361bn

EU reassured 27 GSP+ conventions will be implemented

Provinces likely to face more water shortages

Taliban warn Afghan ‘neighbours’ against allowing US bases

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters