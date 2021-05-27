ANL 31.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.99%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.95%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.73%)
AVN 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -11.40 (-12.32%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.75%)
BYCO 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.67%)
DGKC 122.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.41%)
EPCL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.37%)
FCCL 23.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
FFBL 26.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
HASCOL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.18%)
HUBC 77.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.32%)
HUMNL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (9.09%)
JSCL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.94%)
KAPCO 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 4.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.34%)
LOTCHEM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.97%)
MLCF 45.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
PIBTL 10.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
POWER 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
PPL 87.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.11%)
PRL 25.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.55%)
PTC 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.3%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (13.1%)
SNGP 44.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.98%)
TRG 180.00 Increased By ▲ 4.00 (2.27%)
UNITY 45.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.22%)
WTL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (17.99%)
BR100 5,110 Increased By ▲ 27.43 (0.54%)
BR30 26,710 Increased By ▲ 205.27 (0.77%)
KSE100 47,028 Increased By ▲ 315.42 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,225 Increased By ▲ 138.35 (0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
20,540
7524hr
Pakistan Cases
911,302
2,72624hr
4.35% positivity
Sindh
313,059
Punjab
337,073
Balochistan
24,823
Islamabad
80,779
KPK
131,027
Osaka, Medvedev looking to avoid joining illustrious list of French Open flops

  • All her WTA Tour titles have come on hard courts and clay is the only surface the world number two has never reached a professional final on.
AFP 27 May 2021

PARIS: Roland Garros has been a happy hunting ground for many of the greatest Grand Slam champions, but rising stars Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev are hoping to avoid joining the list of tennis' big names who could never conquer the Parisian clay.

For every Rafael Nadal, bidding for a 14th Roland Garros triumph this year, there is a Pete Sampras -- the 14-time major winner who never even reached a French Open final.

The gruelling challenge posed by playing on clay makes the calendar's second Grand Slam event a very different test to the other three.

Sampras won Wimbledon seven times, while John McEnroe, a seven-time major victor, just once reached the French Open final only to lose an epic five-set clash with Ivan Lendl.

Japan's Osaka is already a four-time Grand Slam champion, at the age of 23, but is still yet to reach the second week at Roland Garros, or Wimbledon.

All her WTA Tour titles have come on hard courts and clay is the only surface the world number two has never reached a professional final on.

"I'm just not that comfortable on it (clay) still, and I'm not sure if it's because I need to play longer on it or if I just haven't grown up on it," Osaka admitted ahead of the Italian Open earlier this month, when she lost in her first match to world number 31 Jessica Pegula.

"Mentally it's a bit harder because you have to structure the points differently.

"There are bad bounces and stuff. I get quite frustrated. So, yeah, mentally I think it's a bit more taxing."

