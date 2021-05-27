20pc fee reduction: Private schools violating PEIRA’s directives

ISLAMABAD: Elite private schools in different parts of the federal capital have refused to accept PEIRA’s directives to reduce 20 per cent school fees with effect from April for students who were paying monthly school fees of Rs 8,000 and above.

On May 3, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA), which functions under the administrative ambit of Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training (FE&PT), through a written letter, asked the private educational institutions to grant concession of 20 per cent in monthly fees of students, with effect from April, till re-opening of private educational institutions. However, the said concession policy is not applicable on schools charging monthly tuition fee less than Rs 8,000, PEIRA said.

“Further, fee challan (if already issued/paid for April/May, 2021) contrary to above fee concession policy that needs to be adjusted in next month fee whereas parents/ guardians are also advised to pay fee in a timely manner,” the letter stated.

The government’s decision was widely welcomed by the parents/guardians of the students and they demanded implementation of this decision in letter and spirit.

The Private Schools Association moved Islamabad High Court (IHC) against PEIRA’s directive to private schools on 20 per cent fee reduction but the IHC categorically dismissed this appeal.

A single-member IHC bench comprising of Chief Justice Athar Minallah ruled that the court cannot interfere with the policy decision announced through the impugned notification.

“The impugned policy decision is, therefore, not justiciable nor this court is inclined to exercise its extraordinary discretionary jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 to interfere therewith. The petition is, therefore, accordingly dismissed,” the seven-page verdict issued by the court read.

However, elite private schools located in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have refused to make the 20 per cent fees reduction, it is learnt.

Fees challans of some private schools seen by Business Recorder suggested that students who were charged Rs 8,000 and above monthly fees have not been given any fees concession for the month of April and May.

Parents of several school children told Business Recorder that closure of schools due to lockdown measures taken by federal government against coronavirus reduced the operational expenses of private schools. “The operational expenses of these schools have reduced drastically as the schools are offering online classes only but these schools have not reduced even a penny in terms of fees,” said Muhammad Ali, father of three school-going children.

He as well as several other parents demanded PEIRA and federal Education Ministry’s action against those schools that were not reducing fee.

When approached, the representatives of some renowned private schools, requesting not to be named, said their respective school managements are in ‘negotiations’ with PEIRA on fees reduction issue. These schools claimed that parents/guardians of scores of students were reluctant to pay fees after the schools were closed and switched to online classes.

Business Recorder tried to contact PEIRA Chairperson Zia Batool but she was not available to comment on the matter.

The version of FE&PT could also not be received, despite multiple attempts, till the filing of this report Wednesday night.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021