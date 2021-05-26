ANL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
Nine die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

APP 26 May 2021

FAISALABAD: Another nine patients died of COVID-19 while 37 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health department said on Wednesday that 1,761 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 1,058 while 18,976 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 135 patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 53 at DHQ Hospital and 35 were admitted to General Hospital.

He further said that 631 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

