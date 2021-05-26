ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.96%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.69%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (4.35%)
BOP 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 3.76 (3.11%)
EPCL 51.40 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.59%)
FCCL 24.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
FFBL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.4%)
FFL 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
HASCOL 10.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
HUBC 77.70 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.3%)
HUMNL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (10.66%)
JSCL 24.36 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.77%)
KAPCO 40.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.32%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.42%)
PAEL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.35%)
PIBTL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
PPL 87.98 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.3%)
PRL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
PTC 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.24%)
SILK 1.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.4%)
SNGP 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.31%)
TRG 173.80 Increased By ▲ 2.73 (1.6%)
UNITY 45.11 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (3.94%)
WTL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (9.61%)
BR100 5,082 Increased By ▲ 67.73 (1.35%)
BR30 26,433 Increased By ▲ 424.53 (1.63%)
KSE100 46,780 Increased By ▲ 479.65 (1.04%)
KSE30 19,117 Increased By ▲ 219.11 (1.16%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,465
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
908,576
2,72424hr
Sindh
311,766
Punjab
336,315
Balochistan
24,733
Islamabad
80,662
KPK
130,644
Sony to spend 2 trln yen on strategic investments over next three years

  • The company is benefiting from strong demand for its PlayStation 5 launched in core markets in November.
Reuters 26 May 2021

TOKYO: Sony Group said on Wednesday it will spend 2 trillion yen ($18.39 billion) over the next three years on strategic investments, including a push to expand subscribers to its gaming and entertainment services.

Sony said in a statement it would accelerate investments in mobile and online services with the aim of expanding the number of consumers directly connected to its services to 1 billion people from 160 million.

As it streamlines its consumer electronic business, Sony is focusing more on movies, games and other content it sells through platforms such as its PlayStation games console.

The company is benefiting from strong demand for its PlayStation 5 launched in core markets in November.

A global shortage of chips, however, means Sony is unable to keep up with demand for the games console, which it wants to use to encourage online game downloads and sign-ups for subscription services.

In the business year that started April 1, Sony aims to ship 14.8 million PlayStation 5 consoles.

