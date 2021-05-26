KARACHI: On Monday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.640 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,679. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 3.817 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.139 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.529 billion), Silver (PKR 548.936 million), Crude Oil (PKR 406.845 million), DJ (PKR 327.436 million), Platinum (PKR 285.582 million), Japan Equity (PKR 236.466 million), Natural Gas (PKR 167.918 million), Copper (PKR 147.116 million) and SP 500 (PKR 34.071 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 2 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 1.269 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021