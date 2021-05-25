212,977 persons vaccinated against corona

Pakistan
Updated 25 May 2021
FAISALABAD: As many as 212,977 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.
District Health Officer Dr. Ataul Munim said on Tuesday that 156,779 citizens have been given the first dose while 30,358 were administered second dose of vaccine.
He further said that 16,269 health workers were also given first dose while 9,571 received second dose of vaccine.
He said that 17 vaccination centers are operational in Faisalabad where registered persons are getting anti-corona vaccine doses.
He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district.
