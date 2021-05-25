Govt to bring employment programs for youth: PM Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has said that efforts are being made to make the youth populace skilled. He said that employment programs are being brought for the youth and 50,000 scholarships will be given for high technologies.

In a message to the youth, PM Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the biggest problem of the county’s youth is employment. The prime minister said that they can't recruit more people in government departments.

He said all over the world the private sector generates employment or people start their own businesses.

The Prime Minister said that 170,000 scholarships are being given for teaching skills, 50,000 scholarships will be given for high technologies. He said that the government has set aside Rs 100 billion for giving loans to the youth.

Imran Khan said that if the youth have ideas for business, then loans will be given on merit. By starting their own business, the youth can stand on their own feet.

He said that the government is facilitating employment for the youth so that they can uplift the country.

He further said that efforts are being made to increase the funds for the youth every year and employment programs are being brought for the youth.