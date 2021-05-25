World
Britain probing AstraZeneca-Alexion deal over competition concerns
- The Competition and Markets Authority said it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help with its assessment. It has set a deadline of June 3 for the insight from any stakeholders.
25 May 2021
Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it has started a probe into AstraZeneca's $39 billion takeover of US drugmaker Alexion for possibly reducing competition in the UK market or elsewhere.
Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest ever deal, diversifying away from its fast-growing cancer business in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.
