ANL 31.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.32%)
ASC 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.11%)
AVN 90.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.15%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.69%)
DGKC 120.70 Increased By ▲ 4.35 (3.74%)
EPCL 51.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.29%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.66%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.1%)
HASCOL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 76.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.77%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.25%)
JSCL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.17%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.65%)
KEL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.36%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.18%)
PAEL 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
PIBTL 10.43 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.06%)
PRL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.51%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.42%)
TRG 169.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
UNITY 43.20 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (5.24%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.29%)
BR100 5,002 Increased By ▲ 29.73 (0.6%)
BR30 26,015 Increased By ▲ 212.26 (0.82%)
KSE100 46,287 Increased By ▲ 189.75 (0.41%)
KSE30 18,887 Increased By ▲ 106.4 (0.57%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,400
9224hr
Pakistan Cases
905,852
225324hr
Sindh
310,557
Punjab
335,577
Balochistan
24,638
Islamabad
80,529
KPK
130,187
World

Britain probing AstraZeneca-Alexion deal over competition concerns

  • The Competition and Markets Authority said it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help with its assessment. It has set a deadline of June 3 for the insight from any stakeholders.
Reuters 25 May 2021

Britain's competition regulator said on Tuesday it has started a probe into AstraZeneca's $39 billion takeover of US drugmaker Alexion for possibly reducing competition in the UK market or elsewhere.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it was inviting comments from any interested party on the deal to help with its assessment. It has set a deadline of June 3 for the insight from any stakeholders.

Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca agreed to buy Alexion in December in its largest ever deal, diversifying away from its fast-growing cancer business in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.

