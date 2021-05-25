Country reports 3,060 Covid-19 cases, 57 deaths

ISLAMABAD: The country, Monday, reported 3,060 Covid-19 cases and 57 coronavirus deaths, taking the national Covid-19 case tally to 903,599 and death toll to 20,308, since the pandemic outbreak on February 28, 2020.

According to the latest updates issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) here, countrywide 2,693 coronavirus patients have also recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide recoveries to 820,374.

The NCOC further said, at present, there are 62,917 total active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Health authorities carried out 58,670 Covid-19 tests across the country, including 21,808 in Sindh, 22,735 in Punjab, 7,533 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 4,162 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 1,254 in Balochistan, 720 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and 458 in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B).

A total of 12,837,818 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Some 4,763 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country of which 4,367 Covid infected patients are under treatment in critical care units (ICUS).

Out of 57 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours, 52 were under treatment in hospitals of which 17 died on ventilators, and five at quarantines centres or homes.

The KPK and Punjab remained the most Covid-19 affected areas in the past 24 hours as the KPK recorded 26 deaths and Punjab reported 16 deaths.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has detected a total of 903,599 Covid-19 cases including deaths, recoveries and under-treatment COVID-19 patients.

Punjab with 334,760 cases is on top followed by Sindh with 309,647 cases, KPK 129,883 cases, ICT 80,418 cases, Balochistan 24,583 cases, AJK 18,808 cases, and GB 5,500 cases.

Of 20,308 deaths recorded nationwide Punjab with 9,784 deaths is on top followed by Sindh with 4,920 deaths of which 11 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, KPK with 3,950 deaths, ICT with 745 deaths, 532 in AJK of which four deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 270 deaths, and GB with 107 deaths.

Nationwide 506 ventilators were occupied, while no COVID-affected person was on ventilator in the AJK, the GB, and Balochistan.

Multan with 67 percent ventilator occupancy is on the top followed by Lahore with 43 percent occupancy, Bahawalpur with 40 percent, and Peshawar with 35 percent.

Multan with 59 percent occupancy of Oxygen beds is on top followed by Swabi with 47 percent, Peshawar with 39 percent, and Bahawalpur with 37 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021