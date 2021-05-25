17 years of Rescue 1122 commemorated

LAHORE: The members of pioneer batch of Rescue 1122 gathered here at Emergency Services Headquarters on Monday to commemorate the completion of 17 years of service.

The members recalled the memories and the moments they passed in establishing a lifesaving service which has rescued over 9.3 million emergency victims through its Emergency Ambulance and saved losses worth over Rs. 501 billion while responding to over 163000 fire incidents through professional fire fighting in all districts of Punjab.

