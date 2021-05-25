Petition challenging Saad Rizvi’s detention dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition challenging the detention of proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Saad Rizvi.

Earlier, Advocate General of Punjab (AGP) submitted various citations of superior courts and argued that the petition was not maintainable. The petitioner Ameer Hussain uncle of Rizvi through his counsel argued that the detention order issued by deputy commissioner Lahore was not supported by any material or evidence against Rizvi. He urged the court to order the government to furnish the record on which basis the detention order had been passed.

He asked the court to set aside the impugned order and set Rizvi at liberty.

The court after hearing both the sides dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

The government had proscribed the TLP following violent protests and sit-ins it staged across the country with a demand to expel the France’s ambassador in wake of blasphemous cartoons.

