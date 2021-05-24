ANL 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.13%)
May 24, 2021

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Monday

  • At least 166,741,960 cases of coronavirus have been registered.
AFP Updated 24 May 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 3,465,398 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1000 GMT on Monday.

At least 166,741,960 cases of coronavirus have been registered.

The vast majority have recovered, though some have continued to experience symptoms weeks or even months later.

The figures are based on daily reports provided by health authorities in each country.

They exclude revisions made by other statistical organisations, which show that the number of deaths is much higher.

The World Health Organization estimates that the pandemic's overall toll could be two to three times higher than official records, due to the excess mortality that is directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19.

A large number of the less severe or asymptomatic cases also remain undetected, despite intensified testing in many countries.

On Sunday, 8,971 new deaths and 493,617 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 4,454, followed by Brazil with 860 and Colombia with 496.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 589,893 deaths from 33,117,770 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 449,068 deaths from 16,083,258 cases, India with 303,720 deaths from 26,752,447 cases, Mexico with 221,647 deaths from 2,396,604 cases, and the United Kingdom with 127,721 deaths from 4,462,538 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Hungary with 306 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Czech Republic with 280, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 278, the Republic of North Macedonia 255 and Bulgaria 252.

Europe overall has 1,122,934 deaths from 52,444,389 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 1,009,016 deaths from 31,894,421 infections, and the United States and Canada 615,117 deaths from 34,476,257 cases.

Asia has reported 448,446 deaths from 34,697,467 cases, the Middle East 140,354 deaths from 8,420,847 cases, Africa 128,437 deaths from 4,761,090 cases, and Oceania 1,094 deaths from 47,496 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

