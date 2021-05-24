ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seminaries students: KP govt to launch scholarship programme

Recorder Report 24 May 2021

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided in principle to launch a scholarship programme for the students of Madrasas (Seminaries) on the pattern of Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Scholarship Program.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Besides Special Assistant to CM on Auqaf, Zahoor Shakir Secretary Auqaf and Administrator Auqaf, the meeting was attended by other concerned officials of Auqaf and Finance Departments. The meeting was given detailed briefing about the progress so far made on reforms initiatives and business plan to streamline all the affairs of the department on modern lines and ensure better and efficient management of all its commercial properties.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of Auqaf and Religious Affairs department for necessary steps to launch the scholarship program. The Chief Minister also directed the high ups of Auqaf department to finalize necessary amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waqf Properties Ordinance 1979 and present the same to the provincial cabinet for formal approval with the aim to ensure better and efficient management of the Waqf properties across the province.

The meeting was informed that besides necessary amendments in the existing law, new rules were also being framed to improve the overall efficiency of the department and ensure better utilization and management of its commercial properties which would soon be tabled in the provincial cabinet for formal approval.

The meeting was further informed that the existing structure of rents of Waqf Properties was being revised to update it to market rates which, once implemented, would increase the revenue of the department many folds. The meeting was further informed that the entire system of rent collection of the commercial Waqf Properties had been computerized.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of the department to ensure speedy implementation of the reforms initiatives and business plan of the department with the aim to streamline the day to day business of the department improve it effectively and ensure better utilization of its commercial properties.

The chair further directed the concerned authorities for necessary measures to enhance the monthly salaries of registered Khateebs of the province and finalize all the arrangements to give monthly stipends to Aima Masajid from the beginning of upcoming financial year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Mahmood Khan madrasas Scholarship Religious Affairs Auqaf

Seminaries students: KP govt to launch scholarship programme

Experts for revisiting 1.5pc turnover tax on companies

People associated with CPEC projects: PM for issuance of separate visa category

New road to improve Pak-Iran connectivity: Asim Bajwa

ToRs of Arbitration Agreement: ECC disapproves ‘equity and fairness’ clause

PM says no one can ‘blackmail’ his govt

No room to relax Covid-19 restrictions in province: Sindh CM

COVID-19: Pakistan records 3,084 new cases, 74 deaths in 24 hours

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.