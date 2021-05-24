Seminaries students: KP govt to launch scholarship programme

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided in principle to launch a scholarship programme for the students of Madrasas (Seminaries) on the pattern of Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen Scholarship Program.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department held here the other day with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

Besides Special Assistant to CM on Auqaf, Zahoor Shakir Secretary Auqaf and Administrator Auqaf, the meeting was attended by other concerned officials of Auqaf and Finance Departments. The meeting was given detailed briefing about the progress so far made on reforms initiatives and business plan to streamline all the affairs of the department on modern lines and ensure better and efficient management of all its commercial properties.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of Auqaf and Religious Affairs department for necessary steps to launch the scholarship program. The Chief Minister also directed the high ups of Auqaf department to finalize necessary amendments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Waqf Properties Ordinance 1979 and present the same to the provincial cabinet for formal approval with the aim to ensure better and efficient management of the Waqf properties across the province.

The meeting was informed that besides necessary amendments in the existing law, new rules were also being framed to improve the overall efficiency of the department and ensure better utilization and management of its commercial properties which would soon be tabled in the provincial cabinet for formal approval.

The meeting was further informed that the existing structure of rents of Waqf Properties was being revised to update it to market rates which, once implemented, would increase the revenue of the department many folds. The meeting was further informed that the entire system of rent collection of the commercial Waqf Properties had been computerized.

The Chief Minister directed the high ups of the department to ensure speedy implementation of the reforms initiatives and business plan of the department with the aim to streamline the day to day business of the department improve it effectively and ensure better utilization of its commercial properties.

The chair further directed the concerned authorities for necessary measures to enhance the monthly salaries of registered Khateebs of the province and finalize all the arrangements to give monthly stipends to Aima Masajid from the beginning of upcoming financial year.

