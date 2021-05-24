Minister inaugurates Nadra centre for women in Jamrud

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Allama Noor Ul Haq Qadri has inaugurated a separate NADRA center for women in Jamrud, Khyber district.

In this regard, a ceremony was held in Jamrud, which was also attended by Director General NADRA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mir Alam Khan, local leaders of PTI, administration and police officials.

Noorul Haq Qadri while addressing on the occasion said that the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is fully committed to resolve problems of masses, especially the womenfolk. He added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has put the country on the right track and in near future people will avail its fruits.

The Minister unveiled the plaque to formally open the women NADRA Center. He said that keeping in view sufferings, an isolated section for women with female staff members has been established in the NADRA center, Jamrud to facilitate them.

