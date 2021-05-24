Bilawal blames PM for 'destroying' economy

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday blamed Prime Minister Imran Khan for destroying economy of the country. In a statement, the PPP leader said that the premier will travel abroad while leaving behind the ruined economy. We need to stop PM Imran for the development of the country, he added.

Bilawal Bhutto further demanded the PM to apologize from the nation over ineffective policies for economy. Earlier, the PPP chairman said that false claims of economic progress are rubbing salt into the people's wounds.

He said that the per capita income in Sindh is more than the entire country. He said the poverty rate in the PPP-led province decreased by 7.6 percent while it has touched 27 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government.