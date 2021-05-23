Gold prices fall slightly

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday witnessed a little fall on the local market, traders said.

The yellow metal reduced by Rs200 to Rs109100 per tola. Gold per 10 grams became cheaper by Rs171 to Rs93536.

The gold per ounce was quoted for $1881 on the global market. Silver was selling for Rs1420 per tola; Rs1217.42 per 10 grams and $27.62 per ounce, traders said.

