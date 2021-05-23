ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,251
7424hr
Pakistan Cases
900,552
308424hr
Sindh
308,118
Punjab
333,971
Balochistan
24,517
Islamabad
80,312
KPK
129,413
Business Recorder Logo
May 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK economy picks up speed on lockdown exit

AFP Updated 23 May 2021

LONDON: Britain’s economic recovery is picking up speed in the second quarter as it gradually exits coronavirus lockdowns, bright data showed Friday.

Covid had sparked a major collapse in Britain’s economy last year — the worst in the G7 — but recovery hopes are now rising thanks to mass vaccinations that have enabled a phased reopening.

At the same time, stock markets have wobbled in recent weeks over concerns that the reopening of economies around the world could spark a global inflationary spike.

British retail sales surged by 9.2 percent in April as non-essential stores reopened, official data showed Friday.

Demand for clothing rocketed by almost 70 percent as consumers splashed their cash on new outfits.

Easing travel restrictions prompted a similar spike in demand for motor fuel.

Britain’s private sector activity meanwhile enjoyed record growth in May thanks to strength in manufacturing and services.

IHS Markit’s Britain composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) survey, a key gauge of business activity, jumped to 62.0.

That marked the highest level since the index began in January 1998.

UK economy COVID GDP growth G7

UK economy picks up speed on lockdown exit

Iran's polls set to split divided conservatives in two

Ex-BBC chief steps down from high-profile job over Diana probe

Saudi Arabia allows 60,000 pilgrims, including Pakistanis to perform Hajj

Azhar says govt quite sure of 4pc FY21 growth

FBR asked to pursue court cases: Finance Division fears financial liabilities

Ex-officio members: MoF asked to review nominations/appointments on PSEs’ boards

Ring Road a flagship project: Sarwar

Macroeconomic indicators showing positive trends despite Covid-19: Bajwa

Estimate reflects strong recovery under way: SBP

Strong growth despite tough IMF programme: Tarin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.