ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,177
8824hr
Pakistan Cases
897,468
400724hr
Sindh
306,707
Punjab
333,057
Balochistan
24,413
Islamabad
80,156
KPK
129,013
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India tells social media firms to remove 'Indian variant' content

  • The Indian government has slammed the posts as "completely false," with officials concerned that the term "Indian variant" could hurt the country's reputation.
  • “It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an 'Indian variant' of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely false,” read the letter, obtained by AFP.
AFP 22 May 2021

India's government has ordered social media platforms to take down content that refers to the “Indian variant” of the coronavirus.

The B.1.617 variant was first detected in India last year and has been blamed for much of a devastating Covid-19 wave that has battered South Asian nations in recent weeks.

It has spread to Britain and at least 43 other countries, where “Indian variant” has become a widely used term.

The government order, sent on Friday by the electronics and information technology ministry, highlighted government sensitivity to accusations that it has mishandled the new surge.

In it, the ministry told social media companies to “remove all the content” that refers to the “Indian variant”.

“It has come to our knowledge that a false statement is being circulated online which implies that an 'Indian variant' of coronavirus is spreading across the countries. This is completely false,” read the letter, obtained by AFP.

The ministry cited previous calls to curb “false news and misinformation” about the pandemic on social media as a basis for the order.

It argued that the World Health Organisation (WHO) did not link any country to the B.1.617 variant.

The WHO declared the strain a “global concern” last week as it spread around the world.

Several countries have banned or put severe restrictions on passengers from India since the variant emerged.

Many health experts and governments have used country names to describe new coronavirus variants that have emerged in Britain, Brazil and South Africa.

Indian government officials have regularly used the term “UK variant” since the mutant British strain started spreading in India.

The right-wing government has been criticised for its efforts to contain the new pandemic wave. India has faced severe shortages of oxygen, vaccines, hospital beds and life-saving drugs.

The government last month ordered Twitter and Facebook to remove dozens of posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the crisis.

India on Saturday reported another 257,000 cases and 4,194 deaths in 24 hours, taking its total to 26.2 million infections and 295,525 deaths.

Almost half of the deaths have been recorded since late March when the new surge started battering the nation of 1.3 billion people.

The capital, New Delhi, meanwhile stopped vaccine shots for people aged under 45 because it has run out of jabs.

COVID19 India's government Indian vaccine makers social media giant Indian variant

India tells social media firms to remove 'Indian variant' content

Sindh extends Covid-19 restrictions by 2 weeks

Vaccination for citizens over 30 begins today

3.94pc of GDP growth estimated during current fiscal year

‘K-2’ inaugurated: Major step towards reducing reliance on fossil fuels

Jul-Apr FDI plunges 33pc YoY

‘China, Pakistan have a chance to lead world towards multilateralism’: Alvi

Collateral-free lending to SMEs approved by ECC

300MW hydropower plant: $300m loan agreement inked with ADB

Valuation of mills: PC, PSM board not on the same page

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters