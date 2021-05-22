EU opens global G20 summit with Covid vaccine pledge

ROME: The EU pledged Friday to donate 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses to poorer countries, kicking off a global summit on how to recover from the pandemic -- and avoid a new one.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen made the announcement alongside Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, the country which as the current chair of the G20 is co-hosting the meeting.

World leaders are expected to use the summit to emphasise the importance of scaling up vaccine efforts across the world, through donations, boosting manufacturing and avoiding national exports bans.