Transfer of cases of Zardari, Talpur: SC will hear petition on 25th

Recorder Report 22 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up former president Asif Ali Zardari's and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Faryal Talpur's petitions for transfer of their cases from Accountability Court, Islamabad to AC Karachi, on May 25.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, in January this year had issued notice to the National Accountability Bureau on Zardari and Faryal petitions to transfer references.

Justice Bandial, however, had observed that there were many issues; therefore, the references were filed in Accountability Court, Islamabad.

The NAB filed references in AC Islamabad on the direction of the apex court. The bench stated that January 7, 2019, order is final, and therefore, could not be altered or prevent the authorities from proceeding in the matter.

The apex court on 07-01-2019 in Human Right case had directed the NAB to file a reference against Zardari in fake bank accounts case before the Accountability Court, Islamabad.

Former president Zardari on November 3, 2019, filed appeals in the apex court that Park Lane, fake account, Toshakhana, Thatta Water Supply project references, pending before Accountability Court, Islamabad; be transferred to AC Karachi.

Asif Zardari stated that he is seriously ill and is about 65 years old and is a chronic patient suffering from various ailments including cardiovascular disease. He is also suffering from ischemic heart disease, high blood pressure, sensory peripheral and automatic neuropathy.

The former president said that since he is admitted in the hospital where his medical condition is under constant supervision by doctors who have advised him to take proper care and precautions and not to travel, which he did recently to attend the hearing pursuant to the orders passed by the Accountability Court, Islamabad.

He stated that since the investigation has concluded and the instant reference has been filed and there is no chance to influence the investigation exists at this stage.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

