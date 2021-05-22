PHMA, EA hold rally to show solidarity with Palestinians

FAISALABAD: A protest rally was held under the auspices of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association and Exporters Association to show solidarity with the Palestinians.

The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association and Exporters Association called Israel's unilateral ceasefire a victory for Pakistan, Turkey and the Muslim Ummah. The rally was attended by a large number of members, employees and factory workers of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers Association and Exporters Association.

Addressing the rally, Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Mian Farrukh Iqbal expressed solidarity with the Palestinians and said that we stand with our Kashmiri and Palestinian brothers in every difficult time. He said that Pakistan not only mobilized the Muslim Ummah on the issue of Palestine but also played a key role in shaking the international conscience due to which Israel had to end the two-week long war unilaterally today. He said that Israeli aggression had turned the whole of Gaza into ruins, while a large number of Palestinian children and women had been martyred and wounded as a result of these barbaric acts, and that the situation was now heading towards a new human tragedy.-PR

