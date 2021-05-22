Inauguration of Pakistan's largest Nuclear Power Plant K-2 at Karachi: PAEC's 65 Years, A Journey of Excellence by Syed Muhammad Irteza Imam

The Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), established in 1956 as an entity to delve into the arrays of nuclear science and technology in Pakistan. Over these past sixty five years, the PAEC has achieved numerous milestones in the application of nuclear technology in various fields that include agriculture, medicine and power generation.

Throughout its existence, the PAEC has overcome numerous challenges to establish the requisite infrastructure and facilities necessary for the conduct of safe and secure nuclear operations in different fields. Pakistan's foray into nuclear power generation began with the establishment of a CANDU type reactor at Karachi in 1972. It was a feat of Pakistani scientist, engineers and technicians that Pakistan has managed to run this plant safely and securely without vendor support and above its stipulated life.

The establishment of further nuclear power plants took place at Chashma in Punjab where four plants are in operation with a combined generating capacity of around 1300 megawatts. Two of these power plants have attained national distinction with over a year of continuous power generation in the year 2020. These power plants are under IAEA safeguards and have an impeccable safety and security record.

Pakistan has faced acute power shortages in the recent past, in this day and age electricity is necessary for almost every industry may it be production, agriculture etc. For this reason newer nuclear power plants were planned at Karachi and one of those the K-2 is now functioning and generating 1100 megawatts of energy. The next in line is K-3 which has the same generation capacity and which is to become operational early next year. K-2 and K-3 are 3rd Generation plants that are equipped with the latest in safety architecture. Both of these plants are also under IAEA safeguards.

PAEC is engaged in constant research and development to ensure food security in the country. Pakistan being an agrarian country relies on its crops to not only feed its own populace but also earns foreign exchange through the export of these products. The PAEC's agriculture centres across the country are developing crop varieties and techniques to make crops that are more resistant to pests, disease, adverse climatic conditions while also ensuring higher yields. So far the number of these varieties stands at one hundred and eighteen.

Apart from genetic engineering these centres are also providing training and equipment such as laser land levellers and chemical less pest control options to better prepare and utilize farming land, conserve water, preserve the environment and achieve greater crop yields.

PAEC General Hospitals have also been on the frontline in the current COVID-19 pandemic. These hospitals are providing accurate and fast testing, quarantine and isolation facilities as well as treatment to those infected. During these trying times, PAEC has also provided conspicuous amounts of hand sanitizers and disinfectants to various authorities to curtail the spread of the disease. The doctors, nurse and technicians at various PAEC hospitals are working day and night to contain the disease with utmost dedication and commitment. It was in these trying times that the scientists, engineers and technicians from PAEC put their heads together to develop a home-grown ventilator which is crucial for the fight against this current pandemic.

PAEC is involved in a number of activities around the country that are designed to uplift the standard of living of the Pakistani people, one of the most important of these is through cancer treatment facilities. PAEC operates of eighteen cancer hospitals across the country while one is under construction. PAEC is not only involved in the treatment of cancer patients but also produces diagnostic kits, offer radiological treatments as well. PAEC cancer hospitals offer treatment at nominal or in deserving cases free of charge.

PAEC being the premiere scientific organization has achieved great feats in the field of research and development. These feats have been recognized globally with Pakistan's design and production capabilities being utilized by top scientific and research organizations such as CERN, where apart from critical equipment, top Pakistani scientists and technicians have contributed to the ongoing research.

PAEC has established numerous training and educational institutes to sharpen the abilities of its workforce. PIEAS, PINSTECH, CHASCENT and KIN POE etc. are specialized facilities that train scientists, engineers and technicians. In recognition of the quality of these institutes, PIEAS has been designated as IAEA Collaboration Centre.

PAEC is helping Pakistan achieve numerous of the Sustainable Development Goals as outlined by the United Nations through the application of nuclear science and technology in different fields. As PAEC continues on its journey of research, development and implementation of nuclear techniques in Pakistan, it is hoped that both the organization and the country will achieve the greatness and excellence that they yearn for and deserve.

