Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
22 May 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (May 21, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 153.41 153.39 153.11 152.97 152.85 152.56 152.40
EUR 187.68 187.72 187.50 187.43 187.40 187.16 187.07
GBP 217.50 217.48 217.10 216.90 216.74 216.35 216.12
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
