KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (May 21, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 153.41 153.39 153.11 152.97 152.85 152.56 152.40 EUR 187.68 187.72 187.50 187.43 187.40 187.16 187.07 GBP 217.50 217.48 217.10 216.90 216.74 216.35 216.12 ===========================================================================

