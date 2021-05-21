ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Govt successfully raised Palestine issue internationally: Raja Basharat

  • He said that the role of Pakistan and Turkey in the Palestinian issue had been acknowledged by the international media.
APP 21 May 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Law Minister Raja Muhammad Basharat on Friday said the government had given a unanimous and effective message to the world on Palestine issue from the platform of National Assembly and all provincial assemblies.

Speaking on the floor of the Punjab Assembly here, he said everyone was satisfied with the action taken by the United Nations in this regard, adding that Pakistan did its best to highlight the sorry plight of the Palestinian people in the face of Israeli aggression on every international forum.

Earlier, the Punjab Assembly session started 1 hour 30 minutes behind scheduled time of 9 a.m. with Panel of Chairman Abdullah Warraich.

The day’s agenda was dedicated to support for the Palestinian Muslims as the opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) showed partisan support for the Palestinians in the house and the Assembly.

May 21 (Friday) was being observed as Palestine Solidarity Day across the country and all political and religious parties took out large rallies across the country to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The provincial minister hailed the fact that the house was unanimous in its support of the Palestine issue, adding that the political leadership across the aisle expressed solidarity on the issue.

Raja Basharat said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had played a leading role in raising Palestine issue at the floor of the UN, adding that it was a moment of pride for the people of Pakistan.

He said that the role of Pakistan and Turkey in the Palestinian issue had been acknowledged by the international media.

The Law Minister further said Pakistan was doing what it could do to support the Palestinian people at the international level.

He also welcomed mentioning of Kashmir dispute by the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz Sharif in his speech at the floor of the house.

He said, "PML-N and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) raised their voice during their regimes and today PTI government is raising its voice for the Kashmiri people who had been deprived of their right to self-determination by the Indian Occupation forces."

Raja Basharat said the entire House was united on the issue of Palestine and the attitude showed in terms of politics and diplomacy was very positive that today all the political parties were expressing solidarity unanimously with the oppressed Palestinian brethren.

UN PPP Shah Mehmood Qureshi Palestine Punjab assembly PMLN Kashmiri people Raja Muhammad Basharat

Govt successfully raised Palestine issue internationally: Raja Basharat

Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan by 30 days

Hours after ceasefire, Israeli police attack Al-Aqsa Mosque

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters