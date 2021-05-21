ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
AVN 88.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.68%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.82%)
BYCO 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.37%)
DGKC 114.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.33%)
EPCL 51.16 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.53%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.93%)
FFBL 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
HASCOL 10.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.01%)
HUBC 78.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.39%)
HUMNL 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.33%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.7%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.66%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.62%)
MLCF 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.46%)
PAEL 31.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 10.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.78%)
POWER 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 83.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.82%)
PRL 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.48%)
PTC 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 43.15 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4.35%)
TRG 174.10 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.53%)
UNITY 40.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.78%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.19 (0.84%)
BR30 25,704 Increased By ▲ 178.22 (0.7%)
KSE100 45,915 Increased By ▲ 340.91 (0.75%)
KSE30 18,719 Increased By ▲ 144.22 (0.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar higher on upbeat US manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards

  • The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.27% higher at 90.036. The index hit a four-month low earlier in the session.
  • "We continue to expect the USD to remain soft while US yields remain contained," Osborne said.
Reuters 21 May 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar edged higher on Friday, boosted by encouraging US manufacturing data, but remained on track for a weekly loss as traders' concerns about taper talk in US Federal Reserve minutes moderated.

The dollar has given back much of the advance it made after a mention in minutes from the Fed's April monetary policy meeting of possible future discussions on paring back stimulus, raised hopes US interest rate raises might come earlier than previously thought.

"Taper concerns have faded rather quickly, it would seem," Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank, said in a note.

The US currency found some support after data showed US factory activity gathered speed in early May amid strong domestic demand.

The dollar index, measuring the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.27% higher at 90.036. The index hit a four-month low earlier in the session.

Still, investors remain largely convinced the Fed is in no hurry to pull back from its accommodative stance and the dollar may be in for further weakness.

"We continue to expect the USD to remain soft while US yields remain contained," Osborne said.

For the week, the dollar index was on pace for a loss of 0.3%.

A loosening of COVID-19 restrictions helped surveys of German services activity and French business activity come in better than expected in May, although they had little effect on the euro.

The British pound edged lower on Friday but was on track for its third consecutive week of gains against the dollar, helped by a series of data releases reinforcing market expectations for a strong economic recovery in the United Kingdom.

In cryptocurrencies, a recovery from Wednesday's crash lost some momentum. Bitcoin traded down 3.4% to 39,257.86. Ether likewise lost steam and fell 6.1%. Both are on course for weekly losses deeper than 15%.

US currency dollar index US factory activity USA forex market dollar interbank

Dollar higher on upbeat US manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards

Six killed, several injured as terrorists target pro-Palestine rally in Chaman

'Public opinion is changing worldwide, Palestinians will have their own country one day,' says PM Khan

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters