ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.6%)
ASC 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
ASL 23.26 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.48%)
AVN 87.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.4%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
BYCO 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
DGKC 113.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.89%)
EPCL 50.52 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.24%)
FCCL 23.77 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.02%)
FFBL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 15.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.82%)
HASCOL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.18%)
HUBC 77.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
JSCL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.95%)
KAPCO 39.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.82%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.88%)
LOTCHEM 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.94%)
MLCF 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.37%)
PAEL 31.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
PPL 83.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.7%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.68%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.92%)
SNGP 42.61 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.05%)
TRG 173.35 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.09%)
UNITY 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.74%)
WTL 1.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.08%)
BR100 4,950 Increased By ▲ 41.89 (0.85%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 185.32 (0.73%)
KSE100 45,851 Increased By ▲ 277.3 (0.61%)
KSE30 18,692 Increased By ▲ 117.02 (0.63%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Turkey says WhatsApp will drop data collection update after probe

  • "WhatsApp conveyed to us that the update in question involving data sharing would not be imposed on any users in Turkey, including those who approved it," the board said in a statement.
Reuters 21 May 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkey's Competition Board said on Friday it had been informed by WhatsApp that it would not implement a messaging app update in Turkey allowing it and owner Facebook Inc to collect certain user data, after the board launched an investigation.

In January, WhatsApp updated its terms of service, allowing Facebook and its subsidiaries to collect user data such as phone numbers and locations, triggering a backlash in Turkey and a probe by the Competition Board.

"WhatsApp conveyed to us that the update in question involving data sharing would not be imposed on any users in Turkey, including those who approved it," the board said in a statement.

WhatsApp's move had caused many to migrate to other messaging apps like Turkey's domestic BiP, a unit of Turkcell , Signal and Telegram.

Turkey's government has imposed new restrictions and fines on social media companies since it passed a law in July it says bolsters local oversight of the foreign firms. Critics, however, say the law stifles dissent from Turks who have moved to online platforms as Ankara tightened its grip on mainstream media.

facebook whatsapp Turkcell Turkey’s Competition Board Turkey's domestic BiP

Turkey says WhatsApp will drop data collection update after probe

As Gaza ceasefire takes hold, Pakistan marks day of solidarity with the Palestinian people

Pakistan to start vaccination for 30 and above tomorrow: Asad Umar

PM inaugurates 1,100 MW Karachi nuclear power plant's unit 2

PM Khan says peace required to unleash China’s Belt and Road potential

All sides must make 'welcome' Gaza ceasefire durable: UK's Raab

Hamas claims victory in conflict with Israel after ceasefire

Pakistan’s COVID-19 deaths rise by 102 to cross 20,000 mark

William and Harry hit out at BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Pakistan welcomes Gaza ceasefire announcement, says Israel’s occupation of Palestine must end

Blinken to travel to Middle East 'in the coming days'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters