Markets
Hong Kong stocks down at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.21 percent, or 58.40 points, to 28,391.89.
21 May 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks went into the break with losses Friday, extending the previous day's drop, despite a strong lead from Wall Street as investors weigh concerns over inflation with optimism over the global recovery.
