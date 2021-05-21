THE RUPEE: Fall continues at slower rate

KARACHI: On Thursday, PKR continued to fall albeit at a slower rate against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however remained unchanged against Euro while also going down against AED and SR in Pakistan open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.40 and 153.50 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying and 30 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.90 and 154.40 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 185.50 and 187 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 15 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.60 and 41.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 15 paisas for selling closing at 40.65 and 40.95 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 153.90 Open Offer Rs 154.40 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Thursday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 153.40 Offer Rate Rs 153.50 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth in the process of trading against the American dollar in the open currency market on Thursday.

According to currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the US dollar prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 153.50 and Rs 154.80 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.20 and Rs 154.20, respectively.

Furthermore, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the market. Consequently, the British currency did not witness any change in its demand and supply situation and firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 216.20 and Rs 217.80, respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee remained firm against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The dollar opened at Rs154.30(buying) and Rs 154.40(selling) against same last rate.

It closed at Rs154.30(buying) and Rs 154.40(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

