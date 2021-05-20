ECP discusses use of EVMs, overseas Pakistanis vote in general elections

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday discussed the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and votes of overseas Pakistanis in general elections in the light of the concerned ordinance issued on May 8.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner appreciated the use of technology with a focus on ensuring security to hold free, fair, and transparent elections.

The commission made important decisions and issued directions after a detailed discussion.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Secretary ECP to compile all related work and submit their recommendation in the commission’s next meeting through the briefing.

The meeting asked to share the outcome of the debate to be arranged in the parliament and the cabinet on ECP’s report on internet voting of overseas Pakistanis.

Besides outcomes of similar discussion on ECP’s reports on EVMs pilot project submitted on December 2017 and then April 2020.

The commission decided to ask the Ministry of Science and Technology to arrange a demo for ECP on EVMs after May 31st as the said ministry will make this machine by May 31, 2021.

The objective is to start further work on it.