ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,915 Increased By ▲ 5.94 (0.12%)
BR30 25,585 Increased By ▲ 59.72 (0.23%)
KSE100 45,656 Increased By ▲ 81.82 (0.18%)
KSE30 18,612 Increased By ▲ 37.24 (0.2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
20,089
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
893,461
307024hr
Sindh
304,571
Punjab
332,000
Balochistan
24,318
Islamabad
80,010
KPK
128,561
Business Recorder Logo
May 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Case for affordable spectrum

BR Research 21 May 2021

As the telecom authorities prepare for a mobile spectrum auction next month, there is renewed debate around the issue of pricing of spectrum in Pakistan. One awaits the release of the auction’s Information Memorandum from the PTA, with a hope that the pricing for the next auction will include criteria that justify whatever per MHz price is eventually set by the government. (Read more: “Upcoming spectrum auction”).

For its part, the policy regime on spectrum auctions is unpredictable, albeit a “rolling spectrum strategy” has been prepared by the PTA. But so far, the pattern is such that only when the operators are found starving for more spectrum and hence more inclined to play ball does the government enter the market to offload some spectrum. But since pricing is often on the high side, operators grumble later on that they’re left with little to spend on network rollouts using that same spectrum.

The abrupt timeline of spectrum auctions is not conducive for development of ICT-based services. The CEO of a leading cellular company recently claimed in a newspaper article that only a third of available spectrum has been put to use in Pakistan. If this is true, it points towards a large-scale and artificial scarcity of spectrum, created entirely by the government. What is scarce gets pricey! And when operators spend less or cut corners when it comes to ensuring quality of service KPIs, there is limited accountability.

While operators have commercial concerns and they exist to make money, there is still a case for timely release of spectrum at reasonable prices in the interest of reducing the digital divide and improving economic well-being at large. But if a scarcity is allowed to continue, it will have negative implications for the wider economic growth and human development in the country.

For instance, while the authorities are happy at reaching 100 million broadband connections recently, the real situation isn’t that rosy. The more reliable and high-quality fixed broadband service (DSL, FTTH, etc.) is a fraction of the 100-million pie. And the rest is mobile broadband (3G and 4G), whose usage is mostly urban centric. As per the latest PSLM survey, only 34 percent of households have Internet and and only 45 percent of individuals own a mobile phone. There are stark gender and urban-rural divides as well. (Read more: “Demystifying digital divide”).

While the above-mentioned problems cannot be blamed entirely on spectrum pricing and availability, there is no denying that the release of an adequate and affordable amount of spectrum on a predictable, periodic basis can play an important role in the spread of ICT-based services in under-served and un-served areas. Other elements hampering ICT uptake and usage include high broadband taxes, pricey smartphones, limited focus towards rural connectivity, and cultural barriers impacting women.

There are some who advocate for the release of fresh spectrum without charging any fee. This has indeed happened during Covid-19 in some other countries, as telecom authorities tried to avoid network coverage and quality issues in the face of increased data demand during the pandemic. Can this work in Pakistan? Well, the fiscal realities suggest that this proposal will be a non-starter. The solution perhaps lies somewhere in the middle. If authorities reduce spectrum fee, more capital spending can flow towards expanding telecom networks and making ICT services accessible to many more millions.

PTA telecom sector mobile broadband mobile spectrum ICT based services

Case for affordable spectrum

SMEs likely to get Rs60bn collateral-free lending

Groundbreaking of Naukundi-Mashkhel Road performed: PM speaks about Balochistan’s potential

EU parliament freezes China deal ratification

Israel and Hamas to observe truce

Jobs, home financing for poor: PM asks Tarin to prepare plan

Baqir tells PM how RDAs soared

ECs’ SLR requirement reduced

MPC meetings: State Bank introduces advance calendar

Imran, Chinese PM reaffirm resolve to strengthen ties

Cabinet to approve APTTA extension

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters