ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,856
10424hr
Pakistan Cases
886,184
325624hr
Sindh
301,247
Punjab
329,913
Balochistan
24,064
Islamabad
79,552
KPK
127,609
Business Recorder Logo
May 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

On upcoming spectrum auction

BR Research 19 May 2021

The federal government has been planning to offload unutilized spectrum in 1800MHz and 2100MHz frequency bands to earn some much-needed non-tax revenues within FY21. Those frequency bands are ideal to run 4G networks. Mobile network operators (MNOs) need more spectrum to expand and improve their 4G coverage. But spectrum pricing remains a contentious issue, as operators feel burdened by high upfront fees, whereas the government comes back to the market every few years to score a windfall.

Reportedly, the auction, for which an international consultant had been hired earlier in January this year, would take place next month before the fiscal is closed. Previously, the finance ministry was keen to conclude the process in May. Perhaps June will be different. However, since the pre-auction Information Memorandum hasn’t been published so far, one cannot really say that the authorities are showing a sense of urgency to conclude the process and get paid before June 30.

But if everything goes as planned vis-à-vis the pre-auction modalities that will require at least a month to run through, the government is expected to net a handsome amount. What is the magic number? It depends on how much spectrum there is to sell, what the per MHz price is on offer, and how the mobile network operators react to pricing and rollout obligations, among other T&Cs. Those variables will be known once the Information Memorandum is out.

If the MNOs partook in the bidding activity with active interest, the upcoming auction could be a mega one, just as it was seven years ago. The government at the time (April 2014) had sold off 10MHz in 1800MHz band and 30MHz in 2100MHz band, at a total fee of $1.12 billion. Half of those proceeds were deposited by operators before the close of FY14, and the remaining half had to be paid off over five years.

For the upcoming auction, market sources suggest there can be three blocks of 9MHz-10MHz each on sale, with per MHz price (base price) ranging from $29 million to $31 million. While competition for three spectrum blocks in a four-player market is expected to be very limited, a nominal single-digit increase in base price can be expected. Even at base price, the government can achieve a sale of about $850 million. With 50 percent payment option, the treasury may receive about Rs64 billion before FY21 is out.

Let’s wait and see what the Information Memorandum really has in store. For the government, it is important to make this auction a success not only from a financial standpoint, but also from the lens of investor confidence. If the operators participated with zeal, it will be an indication that they have moved on from the license-renewal saga and the taxman-intimidation episode in recent times. But if their participation isn’t up to expectations, the policymakers will have to do some introspection.

telecom sector mobile network operators. mobile phone operators mobile operator 4G mobile networks frequency bands

On upcoming spectrum auction

Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD

ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA

SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption

2nd phase of Ehsaas Emergency Cash to be launched

Remittances hit all-time high of $24.25bn

ECC to take up 9 proposals of ministries, divisions today

Census-2017 puts country’s population at 207.68m

CCoP to examine PC’s proposal on Discos

G20 snubs Covid patent waiver

Unjust power disconnection, other bills passed by NA

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters