Pakistan
Toyota Company keen to start hybrid technology manufacturing in Pakistan, PM told
- The Prime Minister was told that Toyota Company was keen to start local manufacturing of hybrid technology in Pakistan’s auto industry.
20 May 2021
ISLAMABAD: Vice Chairman Toyota Motor Corporation Shinji Yanagi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Indus Motors Co. Ali Asghar Jamali called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.
During the meeting, the Prime Minister was told that Toyota Company was keen to start local manufacturing of hybrid technology in Pakistan’s auto industry.
He was also apprised of the growing confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan’s Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) especially in auto industry due to the government’s positive and business-friendly policies.
LIVE: Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks at UNGA against Israeli atrocities in Palestine
Toyota Company keen to start hybrid technology manufacturing in Pakistan, PM told
SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings
BBC to publish report into Diana interview
FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine
Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease
Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm
Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood
Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk
US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration
Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms
Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet
Read more stories
Comments