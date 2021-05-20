Sri Lankan shares fall as industrials decline

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, as industrial stocks declined, after the central bank left interest rates unchanged.

The CSE All-Share Index ended 0.65% lower at 7,293.59.

Sri Lanka's central bank left its key policy rates steady on Thursday amid the renewed challenges posed by the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank also said it remains committed to maintaining the current accommodative monetary policy stance.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Expolanka Holdings were the top two drags on the CSE All-Share Index, falling 1.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

Trading volumes fell to 116.9 million from 143.7 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 138.9 million Sri Lankan rupees, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.31 billion rupees, the data showed.