ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia's AirAsia X posts record quarterly loss, eighth in a row

  • The airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd, on Thursday reported a net loss of 5.67 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion) in January-March, more than 10 times the loss of 549.7 million ringgit seen in the same period last year.
  • Revenue for the quarter fell 95.8% to 38.5 million ringgit.
Reuters 20 May 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian long-haul budget airline AirAsia X Bhd reported a record loss for the first three months of the year and its eighth quarterly loss in a row as the coronavirus pandemic devastated demand for air travel.

The airline, an affiliate of AirAsia Group Bhd, on Thursday reported a net loss of 5.67 billion ringgit ($1.37 billion) in January-March, more than 10 times the loss of 549.7 million ringgit seen in the same period last year.

The loss was primarily attributable to the impairment of assets, it said in a statement.

Revenue for the quarter fell 95.8% to 38.5 million ringgit.

AirAsia said it has assessed the recoverability of its assets in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its restructuring process, and impaired those assets by 5.28 billion ringgit.

The airline has been looking to reconstitute 64.15 billion in debt, and said the asset impairment does not impact the restructuring.

"Appropriate accounting entries will be made on a successful restructuring that will reflect more appropriately the assets and liabilities based on the final agreed restructuring terms," it said.

It also said it remains committed to resuming commercial operations as soon as possible on the successful completion of the restructuring plan and the opening of international borders.

The airline has changed its financial year end from Dec. 31 to June 30, expecting the outcome of the restructuring to be known then. It said the basis of preparation for its audited financial statements will clear and be of more value to shareholders at that point.

AirAsia X coronavirus pandemic Malaysian budget airline group AirAsia X Bhd budget airline

Malaysia's AirAsia X posts record quarterly loss, eighth in a row

SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings

BBC to publish report into Diana interview

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters