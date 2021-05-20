ANL 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.95%)
ASC 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
ASL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
AVN 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.92%)
BOP 7.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.22%)
DGKC 112.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.45%)
EPCL 49.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.7%)
FCCL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 25.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
HASCOL 11.31 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (9.7%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.3%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.27%)
MLCF 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.34%)
PAEL 31.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (7.15%)
POWER 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.79%)
PPL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
PRL 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.91%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.64%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.26%)
SNGP 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.01%)
TRG 173.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-0.89%)
UNITY 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.49%)
WTL 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.73%)
BR100 4,909 Decreased By ▼ -5.31 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,526 Increased By ▲ 66.31 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By ▼ -108.04 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,575 Decreased By ▼ -94.02 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 112 new infections in 24 hours

  • The total infected cases included 23,694 from Rawalpindi and 1962 from other districts.
APP 20 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: As many as 112 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,656 in the district while five lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the total infected cases included 23,694 from Rawalpindi and 1962 from other districts.

The report said among the new cases,33 reported from Rawal Town,11 from Potohar town,23 from Rawalpindi Cantt,17 Taxila, 4 Murree,5 Gujar Khan,2 Kotli sattian,3 Kalarsyeda,6 Islamabad, and one each from Kahuta, AJK, Attock, Gujranwala, Haripur, Mandi Bahuddin and Mianwali. "Presently 102 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 15 in Holy Family Hospital,16 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,44 in Institute of Urology,24 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one each in Hearts International Hospital, Bilal hospital and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 23,795 patients were discharged after recovery and 2031 were quarantined including 1215 at home and 816 in isolation.

Coronavirus COVID19 Infections covid positive cases

COVID-19 claims 5 lives with 112 new infections in 24 hours

SBP rolls out advance calendar of MPC meetings

BBC to publish report into Diana interview

FM Qureshi arrives in New York to address UNGA emergency session on Palestine

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters