ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.91%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
AVN 88.71 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (2.2%)
BOP 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.3%)
DGKC 112.51 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.46%)
EPCL 50.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
FCCL 23.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.9%)
FFBL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
HASCOL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.04%)
HUBC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
HUMNL 6.66 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.6%)
JSCL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (7.46%)
KAPCO 39.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.44%)
LOTCHEM 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2%)
MLCF 43.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
PAEL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.79%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.45%)
POWER 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.26%)
PPL 82.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
PRL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.93%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.01%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.18%)
TRG 179.70 Increased By ▲ 4.95 (2.83%)
UNITY 41.59 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.69%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.18%)
BR100 4,933 Increased By ▲ 19.27 (0.39%)
BR30 25,729 Increased By ▲ 270.03 (1.06%)
KSE100 45,725 Increased By ▲ 43.18 (0.09%)
KSE30 18,671 Increased By ▲ 2.52 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,987
13124hr
Pakistan Cases
890,391
420724hr
Sindh
303,323
Punjab
331,102
Balochistan
24,223
Islamabad
79,789
KPK
128,033
Business Recorder Logo
May 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Germany's World Cup-winner Khedira announces retirement

  • Khedira played 77 games for Germany scoring seven goals and helped them win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
Reuters 20 May 2021

Germany's World Cup-winning midfielder Sami Khedira said he will retire following his club Hertha Berlin's final match of the Bundesliga season against Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Khedira, 34, began his career at VfB Stuttgart and helped them win the league title in the 2006-07 season before moving to Real Madrid, where he won the league and Champions League in a trophy-laden spell.

Khedira went on to win five Serie A titles at Juventus after joining them in 2015 and left for Hertha three months ago, playing eight games for the team as they avoided relegation.

"After the match on Saturday it's time to say goodbye," Khedira said on Twitter.

"So proud that I had the chance to experience all these special moments with you. Thanks to all the fans, team mates, coaches and of course my family and friends."

Khedira played 77 games for Germany scoring seven goals and helped them win the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

"It's a pretty tough step and it's hard for me to talk about, but it's the right decision," Khedira said of his decision to retire at a news conference on Wednesday.

"Fifteen years in professional soccer have left their mark and I have to honestly judge what I can and cannot do. And at the end of the day, gratitude outweighs everything that I was able to experience."

Juventus Germany Bundesliga Sami Khedira VfB Stuttgart Hoffenheim

Germany's World Cup-winner Khedira announces retirement

Covid-19: Pakistan records two-week high as lockdown restrictions ease

Iran dumps India, awards Farzad-B gas field contract to local firm

Exams will be held promptly if arrangements satisfactory: Shafqat Mahmood

Bitcoin tumble slows with help from Elon Musk

US, Russia seek to ease tensions in first meeting of Biden administration

Tarin’s approach to Budget FY22 ‘Well thought out’ tax reforms

Lavrov, Blinken call for cooperation in first meet

Country has huge power generating potential: PM

'Agreement shaping up' on Iran nuclear talks: negotiators

Indian, European refiners get ready to buy Iranian oil

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters