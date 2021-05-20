‘Entire PTI stands by PM’: Umar dispels impression of any threat to PTI governments

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, on Wednesday, downplayed the threat to the PTI governments in the Centre and the Punjab following 40 lawmakers formed “Jahangir Tareen like-minded Group” within the party, and insisted that the entire PTI stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a news conference along with Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan after inauguration of a major vaccination centre at F-9 Park, Umar dispelled the impression of any threat to the PTI government, saying that Jahangir Tareen himself has stated that he is part of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Responding to a question, the minister was of the opinion that the latest development will have no impact on the government, saying “there is no need to be worried about.”

“As to the speculations since Tuesday, there is no need to be worried about, as the entire Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stands by Prime Minister Imran Khan. I met with him [PM] in the morning for a meeting and he didn’t even touch upon it and his only focus was on how to expedite work on the CPEC, how to boost investment. He [PM] is doing his work for the betterment of the country,” Umar said, while downplaying the threat to his party’s governments both in the Punjab and the Centre.

On Tuesday, around 31 lawmakers, majority of the Punjab provincial assembly members, and some members of the National Assembly, had a dinner meeting at Tareen’s residence in Lahore.

MNA Raja Riaz, who has been nominated to be parliamentary leader in National Assembly of the group, on Wednesday reportedly, claimed that four more MNAs and similar number of MPAs had joined the group, claiming that the strength of the group has reached close to 40.

MPA Saeed Akbar Nawani has reportedly been nominated as the group’s parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly.

Responding to another question with regard to the developments, Umar insisted that Tareen in media talk on Wednesday had stated that he is part of the PTI.

“Though, I hadn’t contacted him [Tareen] as yet, he is saying the same thing what I’ve been saying that “we are with PTI today as were yesterday”. I don’t know who is standing where in individual capacity, but there should be no doubt on where the PTI stands,” he added.

About the vaccination campaign, the minister urged parliamentarians across party lines to lead vaccination campaigns in their respective constituencies, and the federal government would provide the coronavirus vaccines without any discrimination.

He said that the members of the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies should personally lead the campaign across the country.

He said that so far more than 4.6 million people have been vaccinated and there have been no side effects of vaccine in Pakistan.

About the newly-inaugurated vaccination centre in Islamabad, he said that 7,000 people will be vaccinated in a day at the newly-inaugurated vaccination centre, adding that 75 counters and 100 well-trained practitioners have been deployed to vaccinate the people.

He said that the campaign is meant to make Islamabad free of coronavirus, urging public to get vaccinated to fight the dangerous pandemic.

Replying to a question, he said that there is no deadline and time frame for 60 years old people and they can come anytime for vaccination at the centre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021