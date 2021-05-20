THE RUPEE: Fall vs USD persists

KARACHI: On Wednesday, PKR continued its fall against USD in both interbank and open market going above 154 in open market. It also continued to go down against Euro, AED and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 40 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.10 and 153.20 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 80 paisas for buying and 70 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 153.70 and 154.10 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost one rupee for both buying and selling closing at 185.50 and 187 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.45 and 41.75 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for both buying and selling as well closing at 40.55 and 40.80 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 153.70 Open Offer Rs 154.10 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Wednesday.

======================== Bid Rate Rs 153.10 Offer Rate Rs 153.20 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its worth on the buying side while it stayed unchanged on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the open currency market on Wednesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback gained 20 paisas for buying and closed at Rs 153.20 against the opening rate of Rs 153.00 whereas it firmly closed for selling at Rs 154.20.

Moreover, the rupee maintained its downward slide for the third consecutive day against the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates rose from Tuesday’s closing of Rs 215.80 and Rs 217.50 to Rs 216.10 and Rs 217.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained strength against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Wednesday.

The dollar opened at Rs154.30(buying) and Rs 154.40(selling) against last rate of Rs153.90(buying) and Rs 154(selling).

It closed at Rs154.30(buying) and Rs 154.40(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021