US oil price sheds 5 percent after jump in stockpiles
19 May 2021
LONDON: The price of benchmark US WTI crude dropped around five percent Wednesday after US data showed a jump in stockpiles and as virus-hit Asia experiences a weak pick-up in demand.
West Texas Intermediate dropped 4.9 percent to $62.31 per barrel.
European benchmark Brent North Sea crude shed 4.4 percent to $65.66.
US oil price sheds 5 percent after jump in stockpiles
