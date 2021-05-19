ANL 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-7.53%)
Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 3 lives with 117 new infections in 24 hours

  • The total infected cases included 23,595 from Rawalpindi and 1949 from other districts.
APP 19 May 2021

RAWALPINDI: As many as 117 more COVID-19 positive cases were reported during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 25,544 in the district while three lost their battle of life against the deadly virus.

The total infected cases included 23,595 from Rawalpindi and 1949 from other districts.

District Health Authority informed Wednesday that among the new cases,40 reported from Rawal Town,19 from Potohar town,31 from Rawalpindi Cantt,7 Taxila 4 Murree,3 Gujar Khan,3 Kahuta,2 Kotli sattian,2 KPK, and one each from Islamabad, AJK, Chakwal, Gujranwala and Jehlum. "Presently 96 confirmed patients were admitted to various city facilities, counting 12 in Holy Family Hospital,15 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 45 in Institute of Urology,22 in Fauji Foundation Hospital and one each in Hearts International and Akhtar Rukhsana Memorial hospital," the health authority report said.

District Health Authority informed that so far 23,722 patients were discharged after recovery and 1970 were quarantined including 1184 at home and 786 in isolation.

