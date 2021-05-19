Gold hovers near 4-month high as dollar eases; Fed minutes in focus

Gold prices inched up on Wednesday, hovering near a four-month high on a weaker dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the US Federal Reserve's last policy meeting as inflation worries persist.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,870 per ounce by 0044 GMT, after hitting its highest since Jan. 29 at $1,874.80 in the previous session.

US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,869.60 per ounce.

The dollar index held close to a near three-month low against its rivals, making gold less expensive for other currency holders.

Market participants are waiting for the release of minutes from the US Fed's April 27-28 policy meeting at 1800 GMT for further clarity on economic recovery and policymakers' view on inflation.

Data on Tuesday showed US homebuilding fell more than expected in April, likely pulled down by soaring prices for lumber and other materials.

Concerns over rising inflation intensified as US consumer prices rose 4.2% in April from a year earlier, the fastest increase in more than a decade.

The US central bank has pledged to keep interest rates low until the economy reaches full employment and Fed officials have repeatedly maintained they expect any rise in inflation to be short-lived.