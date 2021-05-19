Mainland Chinese markets open lower

SHANGHAI: Stocks in mainland Chinese markets fell Wednesday morning at the open following more losses on Wall Street and in line with a sell-off across Asia.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.59 percent, or 20.93 points, to 3,508.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.32 percent, or 7.39 points, to 2,316.89.