Markets
Mainland Chinese markets open lower
- The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.59 percent, or 20.93 points, to 3,508.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index.
19 May 2021
SHANGHAI: Stocks in mainland Chinese markets fell Wednesday morning at the open following more losses on Wall Street and in line with a sell-off across Asia.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.59 percent, or 20.93 points, to 3,508.09, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.32 percent, or 7.39 points, to 2,316.89.
Pakistan, Turkey discuss ways to bring an end to Israeli atrocities against Palestinians
Mainland Chinese markets open lower
Saudi foreign minister 'hopeful' over exploratory Iran talks
Death toll climbs in Israel-Gaza conflict as France proposes ceasefire
Tareen forms like-minded group in National, Punjab assembly in setback to PTI
Gaza conflict pushing region in 'wrong direction': Saudi Arabia
US condemns Erdogan 'anti-Semitic' remarks
Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for second consecutive day
FY22 budget to be aimed at boosting agri output: govt
Divestment of PPL, OGDCL shares opposed by PD
ECC all set to consider KE-public sector entities AA
SEZs: BoI seeks minimum turnover tax exemption
Read more stories
Comments