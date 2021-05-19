Big global trends – 21st century

The world is a dynamo. Approximately 7.6 billion people (nobody knows the exact number). Different religions, nationalities, beliefs and agendas. 20th century was a tumultuous one. But two main events eclipsed all the others: 1. The rise and fall of Communism and 2. The formation of the European Union. Similarly, the 21st century will be defined by the three trends.

Every four years, at the start of a new administration, the American intelligence agencies (16 in all) put out the ‘Global Trends’, which covers 20 years. The latest report, Global Trends 2040, presents a very disturbing picture. I have not had access to the report, only a summary. It talks about “competitive coexistence”, “separate silos”, “tragedy and mobilization”, etc. This is INTEL jargon. In common English it means the world will be a dangerous place – and worse, nobody knows where the danger is coming from.

The West vs. the Rest. After 400 years the Christian White races are being challenged. There is a tectonic power shift underway. A rising China, Latin America, Pacific Rim countries. The Euro-centric races were wise. They colonized almost the whole world and plundered and extracted the resources to develop their own societies and economies. The white Christian countries had a 400-year-old stranglehold on geo-politics, natural resources, technology, military & armaments, trade, logistics, medicine etc. now a power shift is underway. White Christian hegemony is under challenge. Russia has been largely repaired by Vladimir Putin from the near-death experience under Boris Yeltsin. China continues to ascend. Currently, the biggest economies are (by (Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) $ trillion): China 23,190, the USA 19,485, India 9,597, Japan 5,422, Germany 4,199, Russia 4,027. As of February 2020, the world GDP ($ trillion) was 84,740. Advanced economies’ 51,070, G7 39,000. The White Christian World (WCW) will not surrender power. They will band together, form alliances, go to war, bribe, coalesce to dominate. Russia is the wild card. The unwritten agreement reached by the big three (Stalin, Roosevelt and Churchill) after the WWII (in Potsdam, Yalta and Tehran) agreed that white races shall not fight against each other. If the West can persuade Russia to side with them, or at least remain neutral, the West’s supremacy is assured for the 21st century. NATO has made a few mistakes to rile Russia. Despite this, Putin has made a recent announcement that sends an important message to the strategists. Putin started “Russia is a European and Christian country all the way to Vladivostok”. Ominous words. The Vatican is solidly behind this project. In fact, the WCW domination of the last 400 years was inspired and partly created by the Vatican. Britain has the previous experience of destroying two superpowers of its time: India and China. The WCW has taken Israel on board as a proxy. The Judean-Christian ties run deep. The great game of the 21st century is underway.

Ascendancy of Tech. Technology has invaded all aspects of our lives – daily living, agriculture and food, health and medicine, transportation, education, entertainment, leisure, sports etc. As technology mushrooms, there will be winners and losers. The 21st century will see the growth of diverse technologies, but essentially the focus will be on Artificial Intelligence, Info tech and Biotech. The Covid-19 pandemic has shown the world who the powerhouses are. Russia dominated the nuclear arms race, Israel is in the forefront of spyware, Taiwan in semiconductors. Currently, 20% of the corporate decisions are made by machines. By 2050, AI decision-making will rise to 50%. In the advanced economies people will be made redundant at an alarming pace, as machines replace them. Tellers have already become extinct. Next, taxi drivers. Next, janitors. Next, pilots. Soon 30% of the working class will become ‘useless’. Every 2 to 3 years, they will have to re-educate, re-tool, re-train. The only entity that will have a secure job is a beautiful woman. I have never seen a beautiful woman being fired. She may be reassigned or retrained or promoted. But never sacked. Here is an example of nature beating technology. The countries that are technological powerhouses are self-evident. In the 10th century to more than first half of 13th century, Baghdad was the technological powerhouse of the world. Scientific innovation and inventions were a routine – from armaments to gas lighting to music. It was the envy of the world. Then the Mongol forces and allied troops destroyed Baghdad. People were slaughtered. The knowledge base of Baghdad was destroyed. All books, research papers, manuscripts were torn and thrown into the Tigris river. Because of the delible ink, the waters of the Tigris ran black for weeks. The Mongols were not promoting any religion, cause, belief or even loyalty. It was conquest for the sake of conquest. Everything in his path was destroyed or swept into oblivion. Yet no higher cause.