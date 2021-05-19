Siraj Kassam Teli remembered

KARACHI: Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) president M Shariq Vohra has pledged again to dedicatedly carry forward the mission of the founder of Businessmen Group late Siraj Kassam Teli who vocally raised a strong voice against any anti-business policy having devastating impact on trade and economy and always stood at the forefront to fight for the rights of not only the business community but also the citizens of Karachi.

Speaking at an informal gathering of managing committee members held in connection with 69th birth anniversary of late Siraj Teli which was also attended by KCCI SVP Saqib Goodluck and vice president Shamsul Islam Khan. KCCI president paid glowing tribute to late Siraj Teli who will always be remembered for his matchless services to the business community of Karachi under BMG’s policy of public service which remains effectively implemented at KCCI.

Shariq Vohra was of the opinion that Siraj Teli was a very vibrant, straightforward, and fearless and a great leader who always spoke the truth only in front of everyone regardless of thinking about the consequences.

Members of the Managing Committee, while sharing their sentiments about Late Siraj Teli, offered Fateha for the departed soul and also prayed for those unfortunate souls who lost their lives because of the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021