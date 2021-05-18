ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,982 Increased By ▲ 191.46 (0.42%)
KSE30 18,826 Increased By ▲ 108.77 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares jump as financials extend gains

  • India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday. Daily cases rose by 263,533, remaining below the 300,000 mark for a second day, a level last seen on April 21, while deaths increased by a record 4,329.
Reuters 18 May 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares extended gains on Tuesday, powered by financials, as investor sentiment remained upbeat after the daily rise in domestic coronavirus cases stayed below the 300,000 mark.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.12% to 15,093.50 by 0350 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex advanced 1.13% to 50,141.21. On Monday, they had added 1.67% and 1.74%, respectively.

India's total coronavirus cases surged past the 25 million mark on Tuesday. Daily cases rose by 263,533, remaining below the 300,000 mark for a second day, a level last seen on April 21, while deaths increased by a record 4,329.

All major sub-indexes were trading higher, with financials leading the pack.

Private sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank advanced for a second session and were the top boosts to the Nifty. They have added roughly 5% each in the last two sessions.

Auto stocks rose 1.03%, with Tata Motors climbing nearly 2% ahead of its quarterly results.

Forty-eight stocks of the Nifty 50 were trading in positive territory. Among losers, Bharti Airtel inched 0.56% lower a day after the telecom operator posted quarterly results.

Meanwhile, Asian shares also rose, shrugging off worries about an increase in regional coronavirus infections and a subdued overnight session on Wall Street.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index benchmark S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex bluechip Nifty 50 index

Indian shares jump as financials extend gains

Pakistan's Remittances rise to all-time high of $2.8bn in April

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters