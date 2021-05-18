ANL 33.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-3.35%)
ASC 15.43 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (7.15%)
ASL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.58%)
AVN 89.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-2.41%)
BOP 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
BYCO 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.73%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
FFBL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.54%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.76%)
HASCOL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUBC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.4%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.19%)
KAPCO 40.21 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.26%)
LOTCHEM 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.83%)
PIBTL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.52%)
POWER 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
PPL 82.80 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.48%)
PRL 24.95 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.54%)
PTC 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
SILK 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.46%)
SNGP 43.68 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.5%)
TRG 182.80 Increased By ▲ 4.62 (2.59%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,959 Increased By ▲ 32.4 (0.66%)
BR30 25,887 Increased By ▲ 233.44 (0.91%)
KSE100 45,991 Increased By ▲ 200.68 (0.44%)
KSE30 18,821 Increased By ▲ 103.48 (0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

House Democrats question Biden Administration's $735 million arms sale to Israel amidst crisis in Gaza

  • The Biden Administration has formally approved the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons technology to Israel, drawing the ire of House Democrats who are questioning the government's support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
  • At least 200 Palestinians in Gaza, including 58 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since the beginning of this crisis on the 10th of May.
BR Web Desk Updated 18 May 2021

The Biden Administration has formally approved the sale of $735 million worth of precision-guided weapons technology to Israel, drawing the ire of House Democrats who are questioning the government's support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Some legislators are questioning the Biden Administration's endorsement of the weapons sale to Israel, and whether it could have been used as a bargaining chip to ease the ongoing tensions in the Gaza Strip.

The aforementioned arms sale, which was Congressionally notified on the 5th of May, prior to the escalation in the Gaza Strip, includes Joint Direct Attack Munitions - which are used to turn bombs into precision-guided missiles.

Criticism of the Biden Administration’s support of Israel in the midst of this deadly confrontation has become more prevalent, as prominent Democratic voices including Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez have criticised Israel's military offensive in Gaza, fearing more carnage in the foreseeable future.

At least 200 Palestinians in Gaza, including 58 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since the beginning of this crisis on the 10th of May.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged all involved parties to ensure the protection of civilians, and reiterated that Israel has an additional burden to avoid civilian casualties.

Blinken added that he has not seen any evidence of Hamas operated in the Gaza building that housed residences, offices and media organisations, including Al Jazeera and the Associated Press - asking Israel to justify the strike with credible intelligence.

However, the Biden Administration has continually stressed Israel's right to "self-defence", in addition to repeatedly vetoing a United Nations Security Council joint statement to condemn Israel's actions and to call for a ceasefire.

Israel United States Palestine Palestine Israel conflict biden administration military support

House Democrats question Biden Administration's $735 million arms sale to Israel amidst crisis in Gaza

21 dead, 96 missing as cyclone batters Covid-stricken India

Punjab govt suspends 18 health officials for 'out of turn' COVID vaccination

US approves release of oldest Guantanamo prisoner - a Pakistani man accused of ties with Al-Qaeda

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters