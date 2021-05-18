ANL 33.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-2.53%)
ASC 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.99%)
ASL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.83%)
AVN 89.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-2.52%)
BOP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
DGKC 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.43%)
EPCL 50.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.88%)
FCCL 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.77%)
FFL 16.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.26%)
HASCOL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
HUBC 78.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.55%)
KAPCO 40.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
MLCF 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
PAEL 32.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.81%)
POWER 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.13%)
PPL 81.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PRL 23.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.68%)
PTC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 176.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-0.8%)
UNITY 41.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.48%)
WTL 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.59%)
BR100 4,927 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.01%)
BR30 25,642 Decreased By ▼ -11.69 (-0.05%)
KSE100 45,772 Decreased By ▼ -18.53 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,731 Increased By ▲ 13.9 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
19,752
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
882,928
256624hr
Sindh
299,913
Punjab
328,775
Balochistan
23,931
Islamabad
79,371
KPK
127,224
Business Recorder Logo
May 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Biden releases tax return, restoring tradition Trump broke

  • Emhoff was a high-profile entertainment industry lawyer and took a leave of absence from his firm when Harris was named Biden's running mate.
AFP 18 May 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and his wife Jill earned just over $600,000 last year, their tax return showed Monday, though the real news was that the document got released at all.

Presidents have traditionally made public their annual tax returns, which detail sources of income and taxes paid, in the name of transparency.

Donald Trump famously broke with this, refusing during his one-term presidency to come clean about his finances or the true state of his property and branding empire.

In their joint tax return for 2020, Biden and his wife Jill, a community college professor, reported federal adjusted gross income of $607,336.

They paid $157,414 in federal income tax, an effective rate of 25.9 percent.

They also paid $28,794 income tax to their home state, Delaware.

Biden's number two, Vice President Kamala Harris, is several rungs above him on the financial ladder.

The former California senator released a joint tax return with her lawyer husband Doug Emhoff reporting federal adjusted gross income of $1,695,225.

They paid $621,893 in federal income tax, amounting to a rate of 36.7 percent. They also paid $125,004 in California income tax and Emhoff paid $56,997 in Washington, DC.

Emhoff was a high-profile entertainment industry lawyer and took a leave of absence from his firm when Harris was named Biden's running mate.

The tax returns confirm one thing: both the first and second families could be paying more in taxes if Biden gets his massive American Families Plan education and social spending package passed by Congress.

Under current proposals, the plan would be funded in part by raising the tax top rate for the most wealthy Americans. Those earning less than $400,000 a year, Biden says, would see no increase.

Joe Biden California President income tax Vice President Kamala Harris Doug Emhoff

Biden releases tax return, restoring tradition Trump broke

Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines appear effective against Indian variants: Research

Monster cyclone batters Covid-stricken India's west coast

US military chief warns Israel-Palestinian conflict destabilising 'beyond Gaza'

UN meeting on Myanmar arms embargo postponed

Gaza reels under Israeli strikes as violence enters second week

Qureshi leaves for US en route Turkey to address UNGA on Palestine

State of economy ‘All is well’, PM told

NA passes resolution against Israeli atrocities in Palestine

Gaza conflict rages on despite diplomacy

Sudan clears final hurdle for debt relief

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters