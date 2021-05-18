Coronavirus
Pakistan

Qureshi leaves for Turkey

Recorder Report 18 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: On the special instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, on Monday, left for Turkey on a diplomatic mission to draw the attention of the international community to the deteriorating situation in Palestine.

Foreign Minister Qureshi will leave Turkey for New York with the Foreign Ministers of Sudan, Palestine, and Turkey.

The foreign minister will hold important meetings with various dignitaries in New York, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It added that Qureshi will raise voice for the oppressed Palestinians in the UN General Assembly in New York.

“The foreign minister will hold talks with local and international media representatives and present Pakistan’s views on the situation in Palestine,” it added.

Foreign Office Shah Mehmood Qureshi Imran Khan international community

