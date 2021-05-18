Coronavirus
Pakistan

‘Digital transformation opening up doors of opportunities’

18 May 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTA Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired) has said in his message that World Telecommunication and Information Society (WTIS) Day is celebrated on May 17 and theme for this year – “Accelerating Digital Transformation in challenging times” holds special significance for the world and Pakistan, said a press release.

Digital transformation is opening up the doors of opportunities to increase economic growth, reduce inequality and promote financial inclusion.

Regarding this year’s theme, I feel happy to mention that the PTA has been making utmost efforts along with other stakeholders and the telecom industry to increase availability of quality digital services across the sectors during the pandemic.

The PTA is continuously pursuing the government’s goal of uplifting all segments of the society through modern day Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs).

Pakistan’s telecom sector has become a role model for other sectors in reshaping the economic destiny of the people and for continued support towards digital transformation of Pakistan, as envisioned by the country’s leadership.

The pace of digital transformation has been accelerated with COVID-19.

As the world adjusts to the new-normal, the focus of the telecom sector has also shifted from accessibility and availability to resilience, continuity, quality and affordability.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTA Economic growth Major General Amir Azeem Bajwa WTIS

